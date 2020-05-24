Sign up
Previous
Next
40 / 365
I'M A HAPPY WINDOW
Yesterday, bicycle ride in a village near my house, and voilà, after a short time this...(I love the windows)...a few minutes later another gift for me, which I will publish tomorrow
24th May 2020
24th May 20
2
0
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
40
photos
92
followers
184
following
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
23rd May 2020 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
This is a lovely window, very pretty
May 24th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so pretty. Perfect for a photo opportunity.
May 24th, 2020
