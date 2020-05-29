Previous
Next
MY LITTLE ROSES by santina
45 / 365

MY LITTLE ROSES

Yesterday afternoon my daughter-in-love came to see us and brought me this beautiful plant.....unfortunately with masks and at a safe distance
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Lovely colour. It is a Kalanchoe.. great value as have flowers on just about all the time..don't over water...
May 29th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love this pretty pink flower of the Kalanchoe , I have this plant but with white flower , it has been in flower for months without much care !!
May 29th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. Lots of buds waiting to give you joy.
May 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise