45 / 365
MY LITTLE ROSES
Yesterday afternoon my daughter-in-love came to see us and brought me this beautiful plant.....unfortunately with masks and at a safe distance
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
julia
ace
Lovely colour. It is a Kalanchoe.. great value as have flowers on just about all the time..don't over water...
May 29th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love this pretty pink flower of the Kalanchoe , I have this plant but with white flower , it has been in flower for months without much care !!
May 29th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. Lots of buds waiting to give you joy.
May 29th, 2020
