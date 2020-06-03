Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
50 / 365
IF YOU DON'T APOLOGIZE I DON'T TURN AROUND
But which of the two must take the first step?
(photo taken yesterday, I could not miss the oppotunity)
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
50
photos
95
followers
191
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
2nd June 2020 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Love your caption. Great capture.
June 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close