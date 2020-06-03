Previous
IF YOU DON'T APOLOGIZE I DON'T TURN AROUND by santina
50 / 365

IF YOU DON'T APOLOGIZE I DON'T TURN AROUND

But which of the two must take the first step?
(photo taken yesterday, I could not miss the oppotunity)
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Susan Wakely ace
Love your caption. Great capture.
June 3rd, 2020  
