Previous
Next
LANTANA FLOWERS by santina
51 / 365

LANTANA FLOWERS

From today I will go hunting for flowers in the gardens of my neighbors ( we are 16 villas next to each other, and each has a garden, and in this period they are all bloomed) this is a plant of my neighbor Maddalena
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise