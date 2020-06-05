Previous
Next
COLORS by santina
52 / 365

COLORS

Other garden other flowers
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
The flowers and colours light up the screen when I view this! Just lovely!
June 5th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely summer colours.
June 5th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Such lovely colours
June 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise