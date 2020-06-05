Sign up
52 / 365
COLORS
Other garden other flowers
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
3
0
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
52
photos
96
followers
191
following
14% complete
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Maggiemae
ace
The flowers and colours light up the screen when I view this! Just lovely!
June 5th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely summer colours.
June 5th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Such lovely colours
June 5th, 2020
