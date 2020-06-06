Sign up
LOROPETALUM
This photo is from my garden....Loropetalum is an Asian origin and is suitable for gardens with other plants....
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty pink against the contrast of the leaves.
June 6th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Very pretty, lovely colour
June 6th, 2020
