LOROPETALUM by santina
LOROPETALUM

This photo is from my garden....Loropetalum is an Asian origin and is suitable for gardens with other plants....
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty pink against the contrast of the leaves.
June 6th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Very pretty, lovely colour
June 6th, 2020  
