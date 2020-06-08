Previous
I'm pretty but....don't touch me... by santina
55 / 365

I'm pretty but....don't touch me...

What can be found in the countryside? This is the first shot....we'll see the other days
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Santina

I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Pigeons Farm ace
I love the detail you have captured in this and the delicate colour of the flowers.
June 8th, 2020  
