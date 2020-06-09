Sign up
Previous
Next
56 / 365
MAUVE
Today what is in the countryside I mad this shot
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
5
1
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
56
photos
98
followers
192
following
15% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KazzaMazoo
ace
Perfect dof ............. and so pretty💜
June 9th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
June 9th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A sweet find and beautifully captured !
June 9th, 2020
julia
ace
Great focus and tones..
June 9th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I do appreciate the beauty of this small flower ! fav
June 9th, 2020
