MEMORIES OF A CHILD by santina
57 / 365

MEMORIES OF A CHILD

This plant that I found in the countryside, reminds me of when I was little, and with my friends, we had fun blowing them up on our hands....good times
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Santina

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shot in the Countryside. Love that 30 days wild is evoking childhood memories for us.
June 10th, 2020  
Kate ace
Fond memories and a nice capture
June 10th, 2020  
