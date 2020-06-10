Sign up
MEMORIES OF A CHILD
This plant that I found in the countryside, reminds me of when I was little, and with my friends, we had fun blowing them up on our hands....good times
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shot in the Countryside. Love that 30 days wild is evoking childhood memories for us.
June 10th, 2020
Kate
ace
Fond memories and a nice capture
June 10th, 2020
