Previous
Next
RAIN DROPS by santina
63 / 365

RAIN DROPS

Yesterday it rained, small drops remained on this Calendula, and today with the sun they will disappear
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise