69 / 365
SLOWLY THEY ARE MATURING
Today visit in the vegetable garden of my brother-in-law, I did not think it was fun to photograph vegetables...instead.....today I publish these tomatoes.....tomorrow???
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Babs
ace
A healthy crop of tomatoes, some are ready for picking.
June 22nd, 2020
