SLOWLY THEY ARE MATURING by santina
69 / 365

SLOWLY THEY ARE MATURING

Today visit in the vegetable garden of my brother-in-law, I did not think it was fun to photograph vegetables...instead.....today I publish these tomatoes.....tomorrow???
22nd June 2020

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Babs ace
A healthy crop of tomatoes, some are ready for picking.
June 22nd, 2020  
