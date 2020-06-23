Previous
VEGETABLE GARDEN TREASURES by santina
70 / 365

VEGETABLE GARDEN TREASURES

another photo in the vegetable garden, as you can see there is a lot of work, every morning my brother-in-law cleans, uses bio products to avoid polluting, and I can't wait to taste his products
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Cant wait....
June 23rd, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
They look delicious. Nothing like home grown veggies.
June 23rd, 2020  
Bri ace
I bet, hey will be worth the wait.
June 23rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of these great veggies, lovely pov.
June 23rd, 2020  
