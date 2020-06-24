Previous
FLOWER IN THE GARDEN by santina
FLOWER IN THE GARDEN

These beautiful flowers grow in my garden, over the years they have become more and more and have created a very nice corner
24th June 2020

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
June 24th, 2020  
