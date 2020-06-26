Sign up
A NICE COUPLE
This morning trip to a lake not far from home, this couple was on the shore and you can see they were not afraid of humans...
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice indeed.
June 26th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
They are a lovely couple! Great shot!
June 26th, 2020
