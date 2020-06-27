Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
74 / 365
ELEGANCE IN WHITE
This is another meeting we had yesterday on the trip to the lake
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
74
photos
103
followers
195
following
20% complete
View this month »
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
LG-H850
Taken
26th June 2020 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate
ace
Beautiful. Nice detail in the white.
June 27th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and nicely portrayed in a letterbox style
June 27th, 2020
Babs
ace
How beautiful, he looks more like the bride than the bridegroom.
We have a white peacock at our local Oakvale Farm.
June 27th, 2020
Bri
ace
Beautiful shot, nice feather details
June 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
We have a white peacock at our local Oakvale Farm.