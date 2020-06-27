Previous
Next
ELEGANCE IN WHITE by santina
74 / 365

ELEGANCE IN WHITE

This is another meeting we had yesterday on the trip to the lake
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
Beautiful. Nice detail in the white.
June 27th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and nicely portrayed in a letterbox style
June 27th, 2020  
Babs ace
How beautiful, he looks more like the bride than the bridegroom.

We have a white peacock at our local Oakvale Farm.
June 27th, 2020  
Bri ace
Beautiful shot, nice feather details
June 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise