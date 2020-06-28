Previous
REST ASSURED....MOM IS HERE by santina
75 / 365

REST ASSURED....MOM IS HERE

This is the last meeting of the trip to the lake
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Maggiemae ace
She's a good Mum - they have the Swan Eye right on them! What a neat photo!
June 28th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Gem of a picture. Nature is so wonderful. Fav.
June 28th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
She is keeping a keen eye on those little fluffy babies
June 28th, 2020  
