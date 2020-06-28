Sign up
Previous
Next
75 / 365
REST ASSURED....MOM IS HERE
This is the last meeting of the trip to the lake
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
3
1
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
75
photos
103
followers
197
following
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
26th June 2020 3:23pm
Maggiemae
ace
She's a good Mum - they have the Swan Eye right on them! What a neat photo!
June 28th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Gem of a picture. Nature is so wonderful. Fav.
June 28th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
She is keeping a keen eye on those little fluffy babies
June 28th, 2020
