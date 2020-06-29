Previous
Next
I KNOW I KNOW, I'M A BEAUTIFUL ROOSTER, THE HENS GO CRAZY FOR ME by santina
76 / 365

I KNOW I KNOW, I'M A BEAUTIFUL ROOSTER, THE HENS GO CRAZY FOR ME

I went back to the farm where I had bought fresh eggs last month, I have to make fresh pasta and these eggs are very good, and I found this rooster....
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
Great portrait shot of the strutting rooster!
June 29th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! Looks like a Rhode Island Red Rooster - the one that used to be on a box of Kellogg's Corn Flakes. May I pin it?
June 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise