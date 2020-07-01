Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
78 / 365
DELICATE
I'm learning to edit my photo, I hope they like it...
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
78
photos
105
followers
197
following
21% complete
View this month »
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
1st July 2020 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joy's Focus
ace
It's beautiful! Love the soft background too.
July 1st, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture, pov, colors
July 1st, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the softness and the colors of this. Beautiful shot.
July 1st, 2020
Frances Claydon
Lovely editing, like the Colours and soft background
July 1st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous soft color! Stunning shot!
July 1st, 2020
Kate
ace
Nice editing
July 1st, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close