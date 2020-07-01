Previous
DELICATE by santina
78 / 365

DELICATE

I'm learning to edit my photo, I hope they like it...
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Joy's Focus ace
It's beautiful! Love the soft background too.
July 1st, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Lovely capture, pov, colors
July 1st, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the softness and the colors of this. Beautiful shot.
July 1st, 2020  
Frances Claydon
Lovely editing, like the Colours and soft background
July 1st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous soft color! Stunning shot!
July 1st, 2020  
Kate ace
Nice editing
July 1st, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 1st, 2020  
