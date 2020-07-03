Previous
A BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE.... by santina
80 / 365

A BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE....

...This morning I was walking in the countryside with my husband, and it was a nice surprise to find these beautiful horses in a fenced field....
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
