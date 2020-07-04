Sign up
81 / 365
A COLORED CORNER....
...These little flower beds were made around the city to give a cheerfulness it, was a very appreciated idea
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
81
photos
106
followers
199
following
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
4th July 2020 1:14pm
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful color and tones! Very cheery, indeed!
July 4th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful flowers, love the colour.
July 4th, 2020
