A COLORED CORNER.... by santina
A COLORED CORNER....

...These little flower beds were made around the city to give a cheerfulness it, was a very appreciated idea
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Santina

marlboromaam ace
Beautiful color and tones! Very cheery, indeed!
July 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful flowers, love the colour.
July 4th, 2020  
