THE QUEEN AND HER LADIES by santina
THE QUEEN AND HER LADIES

This morning we went to a botanical garden near our city, many flowers one more beautiful than the other...
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful flowers
July 8th, 2020  
