Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
86 / 365
ONE
Today no photos of the day, I have air conditioning technician to change machine now old....so I publish a photo taken last month
thanks everyone for the comments and fav in the previous photos
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
86
photos
109
followers
200
following
23% complete
View this month »
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
14th June 2020 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Black and white really brings out the detail.
July 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close