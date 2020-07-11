Previous
BEAUTIFUL COWS ON PASTURE by santina
88 / 365

This morning in our walk up in the mountains, we met a herd of cows, these were the closest to the path
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Santina

ace
@santina
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! Lovely sight for me! May I pin it, please?
July 11th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful pastoral photo with super light and great background landscape
July 11th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Gorgeous capture!
July 11th, 2020  
