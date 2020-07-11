Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
88 / 365
BEAUTIFUL COWS ON PASTURE
This morning in our walk up in the mountains, we met a herd of cows, these were the closest to the path
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
88
photos
109
followers
200
following
24% complete
View this month »
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
11th July 2020 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! Lovely sight for me! May I pin it, please?
July 11th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful pastoral photo with super light and great background landscape
July 11th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Gorgeous capture!
July 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close