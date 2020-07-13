Sign up
Previous
Next
90 / 365
A SMURF IN THE MOUNTAINS
This photo was taken yesterday by my husband with my cell phone, I wanted to publish it anyway because it's pretty
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
6
0
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
90
photos
110
followers
200
following
24% complete
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505FN
Taken
12th July 2020 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
a lovely find and shot, such a friendly face.
July 13th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a great find.
July 13th, 2020
Anne
ace
Haha, I love this! What a lovely skill to have
July 13th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
What a cool find! Great texture and tones here!
July 13th, 2020
Ethel
ace
It brings a smile which many of us need in the world right now.
July 13th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Someone had some good carving skills. What a fun find.
July 13th, 2020
