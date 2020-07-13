Previous
A SMURF IN THE MOUNTAINS by santina
90 / 365

A SMURF IN THE MOUNTAINS

This photo was taken yesterday by my husband with my cell phone, I wanted to publish it anyway because it's pretty
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Photo Details

a lovely find and shot, such a friendly face.
July 13th, 2020  
What a great find.
July 13th, 2020  
Haha, I love this! What a lovely skill to have
July 13th, 2020  
What a cool find! Great texture and tones here!
July 13th, 2020  
It brings a smile which many of us need in the world right now.
July 13th, 2020  
Someone had some good carving skills. What a fun find.
July 13th, 2020  
