WHAT AM I ?? by santina
93 / 365

WHAT AM I ??

This morning in our usual walk, I found this, but I do not know if it is a flower, or if it is what remains of a flower that has already faded...I will have to find out..
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Diana ace
Whatever it is, you got a wonderful photo of it.
July 16th, 2020  
Babs ace
It's how my hair looked during lockdown.
July 16th, 2020  
