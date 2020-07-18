Previous
IN THE MEADOW....FLOWERS AND COLORS by santina
95 / 365

IN THE MEADOW....FLOWERS AND COLORS

This morning we went for a new path here in the mountains, and I found this beautiful meadow....
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
marlboromaam ace
How beautiful! I could shoot this for hours!
July 18th, 2020  
Lil H ace
Lovely!
July 18th, 2020  
