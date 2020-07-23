Sign up
Previous
Next
100 / 365
TENTACLES
On the return of our morning walk, on the edge of the path I found this plant...it looks like a marine plant...an anemone with its tentacles
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
1
0
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
23rd July 2020 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Wow, that’s interesting
July 23rd, 2020
