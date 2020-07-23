Previous
TENTACLES by santina
100 / 365

TENTACLES

On the return of our morning walk, on the edge of the path I found this plant...it looks like a marine plant...an anemone with its tentacles
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Kathy A ace
Wow, that’s interesting
July 23rd, 2020  
