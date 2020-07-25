Previous
EVERY DAY A BEAUTY by santina
102 / 365

EVERY DAY A BEAUTY

No photos of the day because it rains, this taken yesterday in the afternoon walk
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Photo Details

Nice capture.
July 25th, 2020  
Love the horses... beautiful.
July 25th, 2020  
What beautiful horses. Nicely captured!
July 25th, 2020  
Nothing like horses to start my day off right! Beautiful shot!
July 25th, 2020  
Has that white horse got a red tail? That’s interesting
July 25th, 2020  
Beautiful animals.
July 25th, 2020  
