Previous
Next
WASPS AT WORK by santina
104 / 365

WASPS AT WORK

I approached with caution for fear they stung me..but it went well..I took it with my cell phone so it is not perfect as I wanted
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise