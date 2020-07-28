Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
105 / 365
I'M OLD BUT I'M PRETTY
Today walking in the village here in the mountains, I looked up and saw this beautiful window, it is of an abandoned house, but which once had to have its own beauty...
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
105
photos
110
followers
202
following
28% complete
View this month »
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
28th July 2020 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close