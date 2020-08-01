Previous
Next
HERE ARE THE NEW PINE CONES by santina
109 / 365

HERE ARE THE NEW PINE CONES

As every year it is beautiful to see the new pine cones that fill the trees....
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! This is outstanding! I love everything about it. May I pin it?
August 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise