Previous
Next
111 / 365
GLACIER OF MOUNT BERNINA
This is the last week of vacation here in the mountains, this morning we climbed higher than usual, and this is the view....
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
3
2
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
111
photos
112
followers
202
following
View this month »
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
3rd August 2020 11:40am
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
August 3rd, 2020
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and view, albeit rather cold looking.
August 3rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Wow! Awesome shot!
August 3rd, 2020
