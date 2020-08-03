Previous
GLACIER OF MOUNT BERNINA by santina
111 / 365

GLACIER OF MOUNT BERNINA

This is the last week of vacation here in the mountains, this morning we climbed higher than usual, and this is the view....
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
August 3rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and view, albeit rather cold looking.
August 3rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wow! Awesome shot!
August 3rd, 2020  
