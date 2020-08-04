Previous
Next
IN THE UNDERGROWTH YOU CAN FIND BEAUTIFUL THINGS by santina
112 / 365

IN THE UNDERGROWTH YOU CAN FIND BEAUTIFUL THINGS

4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Looks like it could have been taken here in Georgia, USA with the pine straw and pine cone... a very familiar scene.
August 4th, 2020  
Santina ace
@kvphoto it's nice to think that many things can be the same even in different places
August 4th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Lovely! I like these kind of comps. They say more with less.
August 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise