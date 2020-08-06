Previous
NINE-SPOTTED MOTH by santina
114 / 365

NINE-SPOTTED MOTH

I looked for the name in English of this moth..because in Italy it is called butterfly priest..here in the mountains there are many
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
marlboromaam ace
How beautiful! I've never seen one like it!
August 6th, 2020  
Jean ace
gorgeous capture!
August 6th, 2020  
