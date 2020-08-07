Previous
EDELWEISS by santina
115 / 365

EDELWEISS

It is not easy to find edelweiss and above all it is forbidden to collect them, these were in fact in the garden of the refuge at 1950 meters, which we visited today...
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Santina

@santina
