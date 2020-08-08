Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
116 / 365
SHEEP IN THE PINE FOREST
Walking in the pine forest near the house, there were these sheep resting peacefully
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
116
photos
113
followers
203
following
31% complete
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
8th August 2020 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close