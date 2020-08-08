Previous
SHEEP IN THE PINE FOREST by santina
116 / 365

SHEEP IN THE PINE FOREST

Walking in the pine forest near the house, there were these sheep resting peacefully
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Photo Details

