Previous
Next
119 / 365
PINE TREE WITH RESIN
We found this in the middle of other pines, it smilled good and I had never seen so much resin....
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
3
0
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
119
photos
114
followers
203
following
32% complete
View this month »
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
11th August 2020 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhylM-S
ace
Wow - I love trees and this is lovely - I can see a figure in the resin... the lady of the woods :-)
August 11th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful tree
August 11th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
How lovely to see and I can imagine that smell.
August 11th, 2020
