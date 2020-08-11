Previous
PINE TREE WITH RESIN by santina
119 / 365

PINE TREE WITH RESIN

We found this in the middle of other pines, it smilled good and I had never seen so much resin....
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
PhylM-S ace
Wow - I love trees and this is lovely - I can see a figure in the resin... the lady of the woods :-)
August 11th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful tree
August 11th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
How lovely to see and I can imagine that smell.
August 11th, 2020  
