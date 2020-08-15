Previous
I'VE BEEN ABLE by santina
Today and tomorrow in the wildlife oasis of the country, there is a demonstration on birds of prey, this has just returned to his master after a beautiful flight, and as you can see he has had his reward
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
gloria jones ace
Stellar close up
August 15th, 2020  
Fisher Family
A super shot of this beautiful bird!

Ian
August 15th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
What a beautiful capture, I wouldn't want to get my finger too close to that beak!
August 15th, 2020  
