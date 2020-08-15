Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
123 / 365
I'VE BEEN ABLE
Today and tomorrow in the wildlife oasis of the country, there is a demonstration on birds of prey, this has just returned to his master after a beautiful flight, and as you can see he has had his reward
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
123
photos
115
followers
204
following
33% complete
View this month »
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
15th August 2020 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Stellar close up
August 15th, 2020
Fisher Family
A super shot of this beautiful bird!
Ian
August 15th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
What a beautiful capture, I wouldn't want to get my finger too close to that beak!
August 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian