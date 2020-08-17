Previous
RUSTIC FLOWERS VASES by santina
125 / 365

RUSTIC FLOWERS VASES

Today I found this, hanging on the wall of a disused Hotel, there were still six, and I think full of flowers it must have been beautiful, I would have brought it home if it hadn't been in town....
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Photo Details

