RUSTIC FLOWERS VASES
Today I found this, hanging on the wall of a disused Hotel, there were still six, and I think full of flowers it must have been beautiful, I would have brought it home if it hadn't been in town....
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
17th August 2020 11:52am
