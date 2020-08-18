Previous
YELLOW by santina
126 / 365

YELLOW

A beautiful yellow flower, yellow like the hot sun that gives life to everything :)
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Jean
Very pretty and cheerful!
August 18th, 2020  
carol white
A lovely close up capture
August 18th, 2020  
marlboromaam
Sunshine in flower! Beautiful shot!
August 18th, 2020  
Joyce W.
So pretty!
August 18th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful ,bright and yellow -- a lovely shot !
August 18th, 2020  
judith deacon
Beautiful.
August 18th, 2020  
Diana
Fabulous shot and gorgeous colour.
August 18th, 2020  
