Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
126 / 365
YELLOW
A beautiful yellow flower, yellow like the hot sun that gives life to everything :)
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
7
2
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
126
photos
115
followers
204
following
34% complete
View this month »
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
18th August 2020 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jean
ace
Very pretty and cheerful!
August 18th, 2020
carol white
ace
A lovely close up capture
August 18th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Sunshine in flower! Beautiful shot!
August 18th, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
So pretty!
August 18th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ,bright and yellow -- a lovely shot !
August 18th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Beautiful.
August 18th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and gorgeous colour.
August 18th, 2020
