I INTRODUCE MYSELF....I'M UBALDO by santina
I INTRODUCE MYSELF....I'M UBALDO

First of all I thank all of you for the comments and fav, on my previous photos, thanks again.. We came home from the mountain vacation....and my eldest son came to visit us and brought his chihuahua, I couldn't help but take a photo
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
PhylM-S
What a little cutie! A great photo of him in all that lovely light! His fur looks so soft! Fav
August 22nd, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn)
Sweet capture of such a cutie.
August 22nd, 2020  
marlboromaam
Adorable shot! Such a cut little dog!
August 22nd, 2020  
Kate
Nice capture of a cute dog
August 22nd, 2020  
Cazzi
So adorable!
August 22nd, 2020  
Carole Sandford
Sweet!
August 22nd, 2020  
