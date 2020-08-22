Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
130 / 365
I INTRODUCE MYSELF....I'M UBALDO
First of all I thank all of you for the comments and fav, on my previous photos, thanks again.. We came home from the mountain vacation....and my eldest son came to visit us and brought his chihuahua, I couldn't help but take a photo
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
130
photos
117
followers
207
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
22nd August 2020 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhylM-S
ace
What a little cutie! A great photo of him in all that lovely light! His fur looks so soft! Fav
August 22nd, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture of such a cutie.
August 22nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Adorable shot! Such a cut little dog!
August 22nd, 2020
Kate
ace
Nice capture of a cute dog
August 22nd, 2020
Cazzi
ace
So adorable!
August 22nd, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Sweet!
August 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close