Previous
Next
WHITE AND LIGHT ON PINK AND SWEET by santina
131 / 365

WHITE AND LIGHT ON PINK AND SWEET

Tomorrow we leave...I'm packing my bags for my week at the beach....so reserve photo taken in the mountains
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot with the light on the delicate wings of the butterfly as he perches on the flower . I have loved your photos while you stayed in the mountains , and looking forward to your week at the beach ! fav
August 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise