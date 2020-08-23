Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
131 / 365
WHITE AND LIGHT ON PINK AND SWEET
Tomorrow we leave...I'm packing my bags for my week at the beach....so reserve photo taken in the mountains
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
131
photos
118
followers
208
following
35% complete
View this month »
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
17th August 2020 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot with the light on the delicate wings of the butterfly as he perches on the flower . I have loved your photos while you stayed in the mountains , and looking forward to your week at the beach ! fav
August 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close