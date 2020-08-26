Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
134 / 365
MEDIEVAL CHURCH
This is the church, owner of the altar photographed yesterday it is on a beautiful promontory from which you can see the sea (which unfortunately is not see in this shot)
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
134
photos
119
followers
208
following
36% complete
View this month »
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
25th August 2020 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
judith deacon
ace
What a wonderful old church.
August 26th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! Such beautiful old stone! Pinning too.
August 26th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shot and so interesting looking.
August 26th, 2020
Jill Browning
ace
Amazing shot. Very Interesting.
August 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close