MEDIEVAL CHURCH by santina
MEDIEVAL CHURCH

This is the church, owner of the altar photographed yesterday it is on a beautiful promontory from which you can see the sea (which unfortunately is not see in this shot)
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Santina

judith deacon ace
What a wonderful old church.
August 26th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! Such beautiful old stone! Pinning too.
August 26th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot and so interesting looking.
August 26th, 2020  
Jill Browning ace
Amazing shot. Very Interesting.
August 26th, 2020  
