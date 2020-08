CAVE OF COUNTERFEITERS OR DEN OF THE BRIGANDS

Today, another nice walk....This is the cave of counterfeiters or den of the brigands, is a large rocky cave, with spectacular opening of 25 meters in diameter, inside you can see some vestiges (ruins of wall) probably dating back to the roman era...Its name is linked to the ancient diffusion of banditry along the coast road. in fact, it is said that the cave was the seat of the smugglers who on the past hid their stolen goods there...