FLOWERY WINDOW
This morning beach, and on the way home I saw this, I like creative windows....and this is it
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
28th August 2020 1:27pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely way to brighten up a window.
August 28th, 2020
Diana
ace
What a lovely find and shot. I love it too, albeit a lot of watering to do ;-)
August 28th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I agree, it is very pretty and creative. Great find and capture.
August 28th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV and pinning! What a great find and lovely, lovely shot!
August 28th, 2020
