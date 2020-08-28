Previous
Next
FLOWERY WINDOW by santina
136 / 365

FLOWERY WINDOW

This morning beach, and on the way home I saw this, I like creative windows....and this is it
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely way to brighten up a window.
August 28th, 2020  
Diana ace
What a lovely find and shot. I love it too, albeit a lot of watering to do ;-)
August 28th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I agree, it is very pretty and creative. Great find and capture.
August 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV and pinning! What a great find and lovely, lovely shot!
August 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise