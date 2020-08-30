Sign up
THESE ARE FOR YOU GRANDMA
We are home, and today my grandchildren came to visit us, they brought me this beautiful composition of paper flowers made by them....I love my little ones
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
138
photos
118
followers
209
following
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
30th August 2020 3:16pm
bep
What a lovely present! What is the age of your little ones?
August 30th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
How sweet, and nice to keep 😁
August 30th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
This is just lovely! It's also a great fit for the song title challenge - Paper Roses by Connie Francis. =)
August 30th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
That's so very sweet. You are a very lucky Grandma. Enjoy your paper flowers for a long time to come.
August 30th, 2020
Santina
ace
@gijsje
Tommaso 6 years , Agata 4 years, naturally they had the help of their mother
August 30th, 2020
