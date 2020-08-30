Previous
THESE ARE FOR YOU GRANDMA by santina
138 / 365

THESE ARE FOR YOU GRANDMA

We are home, and today my grandchildren came to visit us, they brought me this beautiful composition of paper flowers made by them....I love my little ones
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
bep
What a lovely present! What is the age of your little ones?
August 30th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
How sweet, and nice to keep 😁
August 30th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
This is just lovely! It's also a great fit for the song title challenge - Paper Roses by Connie Francis. =)
August 30th, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
That's so very sweet. You are a very lucky Grandma. Enjoy your paper flowers for a long time to come.
August 30th, 2020  
Santina ace
@gijsje Tommaso 6 years , Agata 4 years, naturally they had the help of their mother
August 30th, 2020  
