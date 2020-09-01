Previous
Next
A PIECE OF MY CITY by santina
140 / 365

A PIECE OF MY CITY

From today I will try to show you something of my city....
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful architecture, so very Italian.
September 1st, 2020  
Babs ace
Gorgeous architecture.
September 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise