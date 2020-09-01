Sign up
A PIECE OF MY CITY
From today I will try to show you something of my city....
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
1st September 2020 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful architecture, so very Italian.
September 1st, 2020
Babs
ace
Gorgeous architecture.
September 1st, 2020
