"LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE" by santina
146 / 365

"LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE"

7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Taffy ace
What elegant curves, and beautiful color tones.
September 7th, 2020  
Santina ace
it's not the title I had to put, and I did not describe it because my nephew pressed a button and......
September 7th, 2020  
Jean ace
lovely! pretty dof
September 7th, 2020  
Santina ace
anyway, today a walk through the rice fields, here rice is very important....we have many varieties for every type of recipe, Carnaroli, Vialone Nano, etc...Risotto alla Milanese is famous..with saffron and braised veal
September 7th, 2020  
carol white ace
Nicely focused, a lovely shot. Fav!! 😀
September 7th, 2020  
bep
A lovely shot!
September 7th, 2020  
Kim Capson ace
Very nice!
September 7th, 2020  
