146 / 365
"LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE"
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
7
2
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
146
photos
120
followers
211
following
9
Views
9
7
7
2
2
365
365
DMC-FZ28
DMC-FZ28
Taken
7th September 2020 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Taffy
ace
What elegant curves, and beautiful color tones.
September 7th, 2020
Santina
ace
it's not the title I had to put, and I did not describe it because my nephew pressed a button and......
September 7th, 2020
Jean
ace
lovely! pretty dof
September 7th, 2020
Santina
ace
anyway, today a walk through the rice fields, here rice is very important....we have many varieties for every type of recipe, Carnaroli, Vialone Nano, etc...Risotto alla Milanese is famous..with saffron and braised veal
September 7th, 2020
carol white
ace
Nicely focused, a lovely shot. Fav!! 😀
September 7th, 2020
bep
A lovely shot!
September 7th, 2020
Kim Capson
ace
Very nice!
September 7th, 2020
