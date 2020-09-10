Previous
I'M UGLY TO LOOK AT...BUT GOOD TO EAT by santina
149 / 365

I'M UGLY TO LOOK AT...BUT GOOD TO EAT

It was on the garden tree of one of my neighbors, all the other fruits were beautiful, but this seemed to me more interesting to photograph....
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Santina

I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shot of the fruit bursting open.
September 10th, 2020  
bep
Nice capture.
September 10th, 2020  
