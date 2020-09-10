Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
149 / 365
I'M UGLY TO LOOK AT...BUT GOOD TO EAT
It was on the garden tree of one of my neighbors, all the other fruits were beautiful, but this seemed to me more interesting to photograph....
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
149
photos
121
followers
211
following
40% complete
View this month »
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
10th September 2020 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shot of the fruit bursting open.
September 10th, 2020
bep
Nice capture.
September 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close