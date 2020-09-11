Previous
MADONNA WITH CHILD by santina
MADONNA WITH CHILD

Even today a trip to the lake, the days are still beautiful, we are retired, and the grandchildren are at the nursery school, so we must take advantage of it....this was not on a church, but on the outer wall of a villa...
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Santina

@santina
my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
September 11th, 2020  
