MADONNA WITH CHILD
Even today a trip to the lake, the days are still beautiful, we are retired, and the grandchildren are at the nursery school, so we must take advantage of it....this was not on a church, but on the outer wall of a villa...
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
September 11th, 2020
